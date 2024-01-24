Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 5,997 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Humana were worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $291,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $219,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth about $551,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Humana by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Humana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE HUM traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $402.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.50 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $469.48 and a 200 day moving average of $477.96.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Humana

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.