Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock opened at $369.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.30. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,884 shares of company stock worth $9,296,856. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

