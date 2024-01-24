Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 4.7% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.67.

Accenture Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ACN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $369.85. 1,042,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,075. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $372.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,884 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,856 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.