Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) & NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Critical Analysis

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) and NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Abercrombie & Fitch and NEXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abercrombie & Fitch 5.16% 27.95% 7.83% NEXT N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abercrombie & Fitch and NEXT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abercrombie & Fitch $3.70 billion 1.40 $2.82 million $4.00 25.65 NEXT N/A N/A N/A $3.87 27.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Abercrombie & Fitch has higher revenue and earnings than NEXT. Abercrombie & Fitch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NEXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

47.2% of NEXT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Abercrombie & Fitch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Abercrombie & Fitch and NEXT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abercrombie & Fitch 0 4 2 0 2.33 NEXT 0 3 2 0 2.40

Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus price target of $69.43, suggesting a potential downside of 32.34%. Given Abercrombie & Fitch’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Abercrombie & Fitch is more favorable than NEXT.

Summary

Abercrombie & Fitch beats NEXT on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands. The company sells products through its stores; various wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements; and e-commerce platforms. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

About NEXT

(Get Free Report)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments. It operates through retail stores, online retail platform, and franchise stores. The company also offers consumer credit; NEXT branded products; and women's, men's, children's, homeware, and beauty products under the LABEL brand, and other third-party brands. In addition, it provides property management services, including holding and lease of properties. The company was formerly known as J Hepworth & Son and changed its name to NEXT plc in 1986. NEXT plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Enderby, the United Kingdom.

