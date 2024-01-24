ABCMETA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $94.82 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $674,439.70 and approximately $94.82 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00017897 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022815 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,789.58 or 0.99949494 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011394 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00206007 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000675 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $95.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

