AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $296.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.52. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $167.95.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

