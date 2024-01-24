Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Gap Down to $114.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.00, but opened at $110.75. Abbott Laboratories shares last traded at $110.97, with a volume of 1,668,232 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.31.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $192.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.