Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19, Yahoo Finance reports. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.70 EPS.

ABT opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.83%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after buying an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after buying an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,753,000 after buying an additional 1,568,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

