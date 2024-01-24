89,835 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of NBC Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.64. 284,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,731. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average is $76.46.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

