7,687 Shares in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO) Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000.
Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Price Performance
Shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66.
Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Company Profile
The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.