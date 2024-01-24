7,687 Shares in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO) Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

