7,224 Shares in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Acquired by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 1,195.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NextDecade by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextDecade in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

NextDecade Stock Performance

NEXT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. 593,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,513. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. NextDecade Co. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

About NextDecade

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.47). On average, research analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

