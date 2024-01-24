60,303 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets raised Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $68.08. 3,356,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

