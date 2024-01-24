4,916 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Acquired by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $1,243,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.73.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.4 %

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,160. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.63 and a 1 year high of $178.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.45.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

