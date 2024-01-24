43,520 Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. Capula Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Twist Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ TWST traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.79. 166,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,554. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

