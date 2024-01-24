41,439 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in CarGurus by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

CarGurus Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 165,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,148. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

