3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Increased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $3,855,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.84 and its 200-day moving average is $100.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.