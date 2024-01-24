3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Increased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $3,855,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.
3M Stock Performance
MMM opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.84 and its 200-day moving average is $100.41.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
3M Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.
3M Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
