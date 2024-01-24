3,959 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24,982.9% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,952 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $291.18. The company had a trading volume of 686,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,312. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.44 and its 200-day moving average is $268.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

