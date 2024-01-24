3,153 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,153 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after buying an additional 320,153 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $490,520,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in EMCOR Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after buying an additional 264,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 587.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,737,000 after buying an additional 253,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $221.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.86 and a 200 day moving average of $211.40. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.32 and a 12-month high of $227.84.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.