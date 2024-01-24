24,153 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,153 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in eBay by 272.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.