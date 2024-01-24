235,840 Shares in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Acquired by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 235,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EVgo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in EVgo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Stock Performance

NYSE:EVGO traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 909,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,635. The stock has a market cap of $787.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.44. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $35.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 234.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen downgraded EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

