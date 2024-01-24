21,630 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,621,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,886,051. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

