1,580 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Bought by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $863,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $201,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $5,038,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $857,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

