14,703 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Bought by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,321,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,118. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

