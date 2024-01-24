12,861 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 58.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

