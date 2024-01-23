ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 2.9 %

ZTO stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

