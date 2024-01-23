ZKH Group Limited’s (NYSE:ZKH) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

ZKH Group’s (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, January 24th. ZKH Group had issued 4,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $62,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.50. During ZKH Group’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ZKH Group Price Performance

ZKH stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. ZKH Group has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $20.94.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

