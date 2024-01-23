Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.14. 151,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 671,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZNTL

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Kimberly Blackwell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,892. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 17,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,563.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly Blackwell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,892. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 122,451 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 78,140 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,000 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.