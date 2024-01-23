XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.08 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $70.08 million and $907,279.11 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005428 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00024733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00017794 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,747.79 or 0.99998556 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011462 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00202683 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004024 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00537521 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $868,232.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

