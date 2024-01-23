XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $9.34

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $9.79. XPeng shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 7,539,068 shares.
The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. Equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
