XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $9.34

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $9.79. XPeng shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 7,539,068 shares.

XPeng Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. Equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

About XPeng

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in XPeng by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 327,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 277,229 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1,765.6% in the third quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 342,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 324,297 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter worth $8,291,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the second quarter worth about $14,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

