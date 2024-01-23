Wrapped Everscale Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $64,030.65 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for $0.0710 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $64,030.65 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,102,435,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,102,407,997 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0702655 USD and is down -8.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $65,917.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

