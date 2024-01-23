WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

WPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get WPP alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WPP

WPP Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of WPP

WPP stock opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.35. WPP has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $64.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 17.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WPP in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in WPP by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

(Get Free Report

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.