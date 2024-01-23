Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 4,045 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,045 ($51.40).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, November 17th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Whitbread
Whitbread Stock Down 0.5 %
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Whitbread
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.