Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 4,045 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,045 ($51.40).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Whitbread

Whitbread Stock Down 0.5 %

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,537 ($44.94) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,104.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.07. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,756 ($35.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,714 ($47.19). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,456.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,430.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

(Get Free Report

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.