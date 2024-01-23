Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $51.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,198,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 206,376 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

