Welch & Forbes LLC Buys Shares of 5,103 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,103 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $209.32 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $225.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.24. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,040. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Veeva Systems Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
