Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $8.37

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.37, but opened at $8.83. Weibo shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 829,009 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WB. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

Get Weibo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weibo

Weibo Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $442.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,094,000 after buying an additional 146,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,555,000 after purchasing an additional 340,154 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Weibo by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,188,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,990,000 after purchasing an additional 401,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,149,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,293,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.