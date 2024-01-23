Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE: CP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/22/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$107.00 to C$112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$116.00 to C$120.00.

1/18/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$108.00 to C$118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$115.00 to C$120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$115.00.

1/4/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from C$78.00 to C$83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$107.00 to C$112.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$121.00 to C$116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2023 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$118.00 to C$126.00.

Shares of CP opened at C$105.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.70. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$112.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$101.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.17.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.92. The firm had revenue of C$3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 37.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.4720102 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.13, for a total value of C$4,894,059.19. In other news, Director Matthew Paull bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.75 per share, with a total value of C$244,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.13, for a total value of C$4,894,059.19. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

