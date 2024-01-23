Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.09.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %

AMZN stock opened at $154.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $157.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

