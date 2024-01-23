Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.
Webster Financial Trading Down 1.1 %
WBS traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.56. 334,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,102. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have commented on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.
