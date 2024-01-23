WazirX (WRX) Price Tops $0.21

WazirX (WRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. WazirX has a market cap of $79.42 million and $3.39 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WazirX (WRX) is an ERC-20 token native to the WazirX ecosystem, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange in India. Founded by Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon, it offers a platform for buying, selling, trading, and investing in various cryptocurrencies. WRX serves multiple purposes: it offers fee discounts on the platform, can be staked for rewards, is integrated into new product launches, and is periodically “burned” to affect its scarcity and value.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

