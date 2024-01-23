Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Boosted by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.18. 2,710,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,013,473. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.27. The company has a market cap of $436.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

