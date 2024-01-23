W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Raised by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.7 %

GWW traded down $6.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $870.13. The company had a trading volume of 22,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,019. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $819.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $756.67. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $556.77 and a 12-month high of $879.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

