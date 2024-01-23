VVS Finance (VVS) Price Down 14.7% This Week

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. VVS Finance has a market cap of $124.09 million and $1.12 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 85,607,840,213,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,076,036,402,424 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

