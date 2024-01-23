Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT Raised to $199.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRTS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $244.88 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $248.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.08 and a 200-day moving average of $205.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.04. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,876,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,479 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

