Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $266,095,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,132,000 after purchasing an additional 795,483 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.12.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.93. 445,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $252.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

