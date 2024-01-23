Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $2.15 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 722,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.1% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STAG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 499,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.12%.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

