Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 2.3% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,642,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. 11,262,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,696,663. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

