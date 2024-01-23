Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 633 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for 2.7% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $435,979,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $369,131,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $136,393,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,243,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,139. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

