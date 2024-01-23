Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Stock Down 0.4 %
VIA stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $36.00.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%.
Via Renewables Company Profile
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
