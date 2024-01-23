Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.500-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Verizon Communications also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.70 EPS.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 5.6 %

VZ traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.78. 21,755,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,555,973. The stock has a market cap of $175.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.85.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 657.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

