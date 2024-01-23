Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.500-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Verizon Communications also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.70 EPS.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,180,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,462,131. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $175.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.85.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 657.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

